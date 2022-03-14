Vienna talks to continue non-stop: Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the accusations lodged against Moscow regarding obstruction of Vienna talks on the removal of unilateral US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that the talks will continue without delay and as usual.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that talks to revive Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, with Iran are progressing and that there was no delay in the process of negotiations.

On Friday last week, negotiators in Vienna announced that Vienna talks on JCPOA has been suspended and that negotiating delegations have returned to their capitals for consultations.

"Work is underway on some aspects of upcoming agreement to revive 'nuclear deal,'" the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The text of the agreement is still being drafted on the remaining issues between the United States and Iran and a number of negotiators of political decisions have agreed to approve the final text. However, any kind of delay in this process of negotiations is impossible."

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will travel to Moscow tomorrow, adding that as soon as the US makes necessary decisions, the nuclear deal would be reached.

Khatibzadeh added that the pause in Vienna negotiations was at the request of the EU coordinator to the talks.

