FM Amir-Abdollahian leaves Tehran for Moscow

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for Moscow on Tuesday morning to discuss regional issues and the Vienna talks with Russian officials.

Mahdi Safari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, Alireza Haghighian, Director General of the Eurasia Department of the Foreign Ministry, and Ali Asghar Khaji, Iranian Foreign Minister's senior advisor in political affairs accompany Amir-Abdollahian on his visit to Moscow.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, this visit is in line with the latest talks between Lavrov and Amir-Abdullahian and President Raeisi's recent visit to Moscow.

The current situation in Ukraine and the special military operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will be also discussed in this trip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

