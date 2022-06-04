World to regret silence towards Israel aggression in Syria

Representatives of Islamic Republic of Iran, Russian Federation, Republic of Turkey and the United Nations, in a joint meeting at the end of eighth round of talks on Syrian Constitutional Committee, exchanged their views on its results, Ali Asghar Khaji, Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Aide said.

During the meeting, the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pederson thanked three guarantor countries for their cooperation in Astana Peace Process and presented a comprehensive report on this round of intra-Syrian talks within the framework of Syria’s Constitutional Committee.

There was a positive atmosphere in this round of talks, which is very encouraging and will pave the way for better results in the future, Khaji underlined.

While criticizing the West for imposing unilateral and illegal sanctions on Syrian people and conditioning the reconstruction of Syria to a political settlement, increasing Zionist regime's aggression and atrocities as well as attacking Syrian vital infrastructure and civilian sites, he described the silence of international community towards aggression of Zionist regime in Syria as “regrettable”.

Prior to the quadripartite meeting, senior representatives of the three guarantor countries discussed the Astana process.

MA/5506579