Hamas calls for UN action as Gazans die from severe cold

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hamas said that “relief supplies and tents" are needed to protect hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians from the cold and the "disastrous effects" of Israel’s nearly 15-month-long aggression, PressTV reported.

“The humanitarian and legal duty of the international community and the UN requires urgent action to provide relief to our people in the Gaza Strip, who have been subjected to a Zionist crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing," it added.

The statement came at a time, when winter has worsened the toll on a population traumatized by the bloody Israeli onslaught.

At least seven Palestinians have died of hypothermia, including six babies, within a two-week period in Gaza.

Israel launched its brutal Gaza offensive on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the occupying regime has killed at least 45,541 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 108,338 others, in Gaza.

The Israeli war has forced the Palestinians already displaced, often multiple times, into living in tents, most of which are made from cloth.

Latest videos from Gaza show the tents completely soaked in rainwater or submerged in flood-stricken areas.

On Monday, Gaza's Government Media Office said 81 percent of the tents housing displaced Palestinians—110,000 out of 135,000—are no longer functional and urgently need replacement.

“We have warned more than once of the danger of the arrival of depressions, winter, and frost waves, coinciding with the tragic reality experienced by our people, who are being subjected to killing, genocide, and the destruction of homes and vital sectors,” the media office said in a statement.

