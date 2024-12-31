Berlin police report new attack during Christmas

Police said the attacker was a Syrian citizen with residency in Sweden, AP reported.

“Initial findings indicate that the suspect may have signs of mental illness and that there is not indication for a terrorist motivation,” police spokeswoman Jane Berndt told The Associated Press, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.

A police statement called it an “attempted murder.” It said the man attacked two men in a supermarket and on a sidewalk in front of a nearby hotel shortly before noon, allegedly stabbing them with a knife he had stolen from the supermarket.

Both were taken to a hospital, and police said one was released after outpatient treatment.

MNA