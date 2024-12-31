Yemeni Ansarullah reacts to US-UK attacks on Sana'a

Hizam al-Assad, one of the leaders of Yemen's Ansarullah, reacted to the American and British attacks on Yemen.

He wrote on the X social account, "We will continue to help the people of Gaza and inflict deadly blows despite the attacks and their escalation."

"The US and UK are trying to stop our support for Gaza with these attacks. These attacks will not stop our attacks in helping the people of Gaza," he added.

Ansarullah spokesman also condemned US-UK aerial aggression as blatant violation on Yemeni sovereignty.

American-British aggression targeted the capital Sanaa with 6 airstrikes, amid ongoing aerial activity, media sources reported on Tuesday.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Yemen reported that the American-British aggression's airstrikes targeted the September 21 Park, formerly the headquarters of the First Armored Division.

MNA/