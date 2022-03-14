Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh pointed out some international issues and answered a number of questions raised by the reporters.

Agreement to be reached as soon as US makes decision

Stressing that the pause in Vienna negotiations is at the request of the EU coordinator to the talks, Khatibzadeh said that the negotiations can resume and the agreement would be reached as soon as the US makes the necessary decisions.

Saying that Biden has adopted the same failed path of Trump's inaction in the talks, the Iranian spokesman added that the current US administration has every day shown a different act in the negotiations and thinks it could deprive Iran of its national interests by bringing up issues like the deadlines.

Answering a question about the US deadline for Moscow to reclaim its demands to the talks, Khatibzadeh said that the US is not yet a party to the deal since it has withdrawn from the deal in 2018 and can not decide such issues.

The date for returning to the talks will be announced by the EU coordinator Enrique Mora and Josep Borrell, Khatibzadeh noted.

Tehran-Riyadh negotiation date not finalized yet

Referring to the Tehran-Riyadh talks, the senior Iranian diplomat stressed, "A date was announced by our friends in Iraq for the fifth round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia. This date is not finalized yet. I will announce the date as soon as it is finalized and the two sides agree on a date."

Khatibzadeh also condemned the massive execution in Saudi Arabia, saying, "This is inhumane and contrary to the axioms of international law, and unfortunately in the days when the whole world is talking about human rights, human rights assemblies are silent and the European Union and the Commissioner for Human Rights are silent."

Iran not to let terrorist centers being present near its borders

Commenting on the IRGC's missile attack on Mossad bases in Erbil on Sunday, Khatibzadeh said that Iran by no means accepts that one of its neighbors, who has deep relations and interaction with it, will be the center of threat to Iran.

Citing that the Zionist regime has repeatedly caused insecurity from inside Iraq, and has formed several counter-revolutionary and terrorist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, Khatibzadeh noted that Iran would not let the centers of sabotage and sending terrorist groups be near its borders.

He also called the Iraqi central government to end such situations and not to allow the Iraqi borders to be abused.

Khatibzadeh went on to warn the Israeli regime by saying that Iran has the intelligence aristocracy about all the places they have a presence.

Iranian foreign minister to depart for Moscow on Tuesday

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibzadeh announced that the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is set to visit Moscow on Tuesday to discuss the Vienna talks and crisis in Ukraine.

Amir-Abdollahian is also scheduled to visit several countries in the region including Lebanon and Pakistan, he added.

