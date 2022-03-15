Russia puts no obstacle on way of reaching Vienna agreement

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a joint press conference after his meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday.

During the press conference, the top Iranian diplomat said that "If we agree with the American side on some of the remaining issues, which are considered to be the Islamic Republic of Iran's main red lines, and we will reach a final agreement in Vienna. Based on the talks we had today with Mr. Lavrov, Russia will continue to play a very positive and constructive role..."

Amir-Abdollahian further blamed the US for hindering the talks by making new excessive demands just before writing the agreement, expressing hope that "We hope that the American side will stop making excessive demands in the near future and that we will be able to announce a good and lasting agreement in the near future with the support of all parties involved in the Vienna talks."

He added that "the pause in the negotiations can pave the way for resolving the remaining issues and the final return of all parties to their commitments as per the JCPOA."

The Iranian foreign minister reiterated that Iran has adopted an independent foreign policy and seeks to ensure the Iranian people's interests.

As regards Ukraine, the top Iranian diplomat said that Tehran opposes war and wants a political and diplomatic solution to the issue.

Lavrov, for his part, said in the joint press conference that Iran and Russia agreed that to work jointly to tackle the sanctions.

The Russian diplomat added that the two sides in the meeting explored ways to strengthen their bilateral relations and are working on a draft of an important agreement between the two countries in that regard.

He also said that he accepted FM Amir-Abdollahian's invitation to visit Tehran.

With respect to the Vienna talks, the Russian foreign minister said that "We support a fast return to abidance by the Iran nuclear deal."

He further ruled out the US accusations against Russia of obstructing the Vienna talks as baseless.

The top diplomat added that Moscow has received written assurances from Washington that sanctions will not prevent cooperation [with Iran] within the framework of the nuclear deal.

"We have received a written guarantee and they will be included in the text of the revived JCPOA," Lavrov said.

"In this regard, reliable protection for all projects and activities, companies and experts that were within the framework of the JCPOA, including cooperation regarding the main project of Bushehr power plant is mentioned," he added.

"I have heard too that the Americans are trying on a daily basis to accuse us of blocking the agreement. This is a lie, the agreement has not yet been approved by some capitals, and Moscow is not one of them," the Russian foreign minister further said.

