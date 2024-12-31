  1. Politics
Dec 31, 2024, 4:05 PM

Iran invited to monitor Belarus elections

Iran invited to monitor Belarus elections

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – The Republic of Belarus invited Iran to observe the upcoming presidential elections in the East European nation in January 2025.

Ambassador of Belarus to Iran Dmitry Koltsov held a meeting with Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Ali Zeinivand in Tehran on Tuesday, December 31.

The Belarusian ambassador invited Zeinivand, the head of the Elections Headquarters of Iran, to visit Belarus with a delegation as an international observer of the upcoming presidential elections in his country.

The Iranian official welcomed the invitation, saying Iran holds the most democratic and safest elections in the world.

The presidential elections in Belarus are scheduled to be held on January 26, 2025 under the terms of the constitution.

The president of Belarus is directly elected to serve a five-year term.

SD/TSN

News ID 226294

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News