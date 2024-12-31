Iran invited to monitor Belarus elections

Ambassador of Belarus to Iran Dmitry Koltsov held a meeting with Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Ali Zeinivand in Tehran on Tuesday, December 31.

The Belarusian ambassador invited Zeinivand, the head of the Elections Headquarters of Iran, to visit Belarus with a delegation as an international observer of the upcoming presidential elections in his country.

The Iranian official welcomed the invitation, saying Iran holds the most democratic and safest elections in the world.

The presidential elections in Belarus are scheduled to be held on January 26, 2025 under the terms of the constitution.

The president of Belarus is directly elected to serve a five-year term.

