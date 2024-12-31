  1. Technology
Dec 31, 2024, 3:45 PM

Iran attains self-sufficiency in producing herbal supplements

Iran attains self-sufficiency in producing herbal supplements

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Researchers of an Iranian knowledge-based company succeeded in achieving self-sufficiency in producing herbal supplements for livestock and poultry.

By producing herbal supplements for livestock and poultry, this competent domestic knowledge-based company, in addition to producing healthy, antibiotic-free chicken, has significantly contributed to saving foreign exchange and reducing production costs.

This knowledge-based company was founded in 2021 with the aim of producing healthy products for broilers and has thus far taken effective steps in line with removing chemical and imported drugs from the chicken production cycle by offering six strategic products.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company Ali Salamat pointed to the significance of taking advantage of the domestic capacities and added, “The company's products are marketed after ten years of testing in Yazd poultry breeding farms and are based on 100% herbal extracts.”

These extracts are added to the poultry’s consumption water and are an ideal alternative to the medicines, he added.

Saving foreign exchange costs, reducing feed conversion ratio, reducing losses, improving meat flavor, and removing environmentally harmful waste are of the salient advantages of herbal supplements, the chairman added.

MA/IRIB4419395

News ID 226291
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News