Iran attains self-sufficiency in producing herbal supplements

By producing herbal supplements for livestock and poultry, this competent domestic knowledge-based company, in addition to producing healthy, antibiotic-free chicken, has significantly contributed to saving foreign exchange and reducing production costs.

This knowledge-based company was founded in 2021 with the aim of producing healthy products for broilers and has thus far taken effective steps in line with removing chemical and imported drugs from the chicken production cycle by offering six strategic products.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company Ali Salamat pointed to the significance of taking advantage of the domestic capacities and added, “The company's products are marketed after ten years of testing in Yazd poultry breeding farms and are based on 100% herbal extracts.”

These extracts are added to the poultry’s consumption water and are an ideal alternative to the medicines, he added.

Saving foreign exchange costs, reducing feed conversion ratio, reducing losses, improving meat flavor, and removing environmentally harmful waste are of the salient advantages of herbal supplements, the chairman added.

