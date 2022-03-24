Political settlement by Yemenis only solution to end crisis

Islamic Republic of Iran supports any practical efforts to lift blockade, establish a ceasefire and start Yemeni-Yemeni talks without foreign interference.

On Thursday, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the seventh anniversary of Saudi-led military invasion on Yemen.

The destructive war and cruel blockade of Saudi-led coalition against the Yemeni people enters its eighth year as Yemen has faced with the greatest human catastrophe of the century and civilians, women and innocent children directly and indirectly have mostly been targeted as a result of war in Yemen. This war has led to the destruction of vial infrastructures and facilities of health, economic and education sectors of this country, the statement added.

The Saudi aggressor coalition has not been satisfied with bombardment of Yemen in the last seven years and is imposing the worst economic war by using inhuman and illegal blockade as a leverage to gain political and military concessions.

This inhumane crime of Saudi-led aggressor coalition continues to violate all international law and human rights under the shadow of the continued sale of weapons by Western and American supporters and the application of double standards and a biased view in the UN Security Council.

Islamic Republic of Iran supports any just and practical efforts and initiatives to lift the blockade, establish a ceasefire and start Yemeni-Yemeni talks without foreign interference in the light of the UN Special Representative's efforts, the statement ended.

