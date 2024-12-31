Yemeni missiles hit Israeli Ben Gurion airport, power plant

Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday.

The Yemeni missile unit carried out 2 unique military operations against Jaffa and the occupied al-Quds, he said.

In these operations, 2 missiles were fired, which managed to hit the intended targets, according to Saree.

He revealed that in the first operation, Ben Gurion airport was targeted by a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, and in the second operation, a power plant in the south of occupied al-Quds was hit by another ballistic missile.

These 2 operations were carried out simultaneously with another operation against the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman.

This operation was carried out with a large number of drones and guided missiles when the American forces were preparing for a massive air attack against Yemen, he underlined.

"Our naval operation was also successful and neutralized the American air attack. We have improved the readiness of our combat forces to face the threats of the Zionist enemy."

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/6332727