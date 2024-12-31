US imposes sanctions on entities in Iran, Russia

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on entities in Iran and Russia, accusing them of attempting to interfere in the U.S. election this year, Reuters reported.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said the entities - a subsidiary of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps and an organization affiliated with Russia's military intelligence agency - aimed to "stoke socio-political tensions and influence the U.S. electorate during the 2024 U.S. election."

Iran has always rejected the US claims of interference in the elections, saying that allegations are just a pretext to add to its futile and illegal sanctions.

MNA