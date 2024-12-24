Jesus; one of God greatest messengers for mankind

Christmas Eve; celebration of Jesus' Birthday

Christmas Eve is the evening or entire day before Christmas, the festival commemorating the birth of the Prophet Jesus ?(). Christmas Day is observed around the world, and Christmas Eve is widely observed as a full or partial holiday in anticipation of Christmas Day. Together, both days are considered one of the most culturally significant celebrations in Christendom and Western society.

Christmas, the holiday commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated by a majority of Christians on December 25 in the Gregorian calendar.

December 25 has become more and more acceptable as the birth date of Jesus. However, some argue that the birth occurred in some other season.

Jesus in Islam In Islam, Jesus is believed to be the penultimate prophet and messenger of God and the Messiah sent to guide the Children of Israel (Banī Isra'īl) with a book called the Injīl (Evangel or Gospel). In the Quran, Jesus is described as the Messiah (al-Masīḥ), born of a virgin, performing miracles, accompanied by his disciples, and rejected by the Jewish religious establishment; in contrast to the traditional Christian narrative, however, he is stated to have not been crucified, died on the cross, nor resurrected, rather, he is depicted as having been miraculously saved by God and ascending into heaven. The Quran places Jesus among the greatest prophets and mentions him with various titles. The prophethood of Jesus is preceded by that of Yahya (John) and succeeded by Muhammad, the latter of whom Jesus is reported in the Quran to have prophesied by using the name Ahmad. How many times is Jesus Christ mentioned in the Quran? The word Isa (Jesus) is mentioned 25 times in the Quran in 25 verses. The word Masih also occurs eleven times in the Quran as a title for Jesus. Masih, meaning "the anointed one", is the common word used by Arab Christians for 'Christ', a usage which was adopted by both Christians and Muslims in a number of languages influenced by Arabic. Quranic verses about Jesus, Merry

Prophet Isa is the son of Maryam (Mary) a.s. The miracle of this prophet was that he was born without a father. Contrary to some beliefs, jesus is not the son of a God, and was sent strictly as a messenger, to guide his people to a life of nobility and good deeds. Although he was blessed with many miracles, his sole purpose was to guide the people to believe in Allah only.

“Behold! The angels said: ‘O Mary! God giveth thee glad tidings of a Word from Him. His name will be Jesus Christ, the son of Mary, held in honor in this world and the Hereafter and in (the company of) those nearest to God.’”

Before searching for this quote in the New Testament, you might first ask your Muslim co-worker, friend or neighbor for a copy of the Quran, Islam’s revealed text. The quote is from Verse 45 of chapter 3 in the Quran.

It is well known, particularly in this holiday season, that Christians follow what they believe to be the teachings of Jesus. What is less well understood is that Muslims also love and revere Jesus as one of God’s greatest messengers to mankind.

Other verses in the Quran, regarded by Muslims as the direct word of God, state that Jesus was strengthened with the “Holy Spirit” (2:87) and is a “sign for the whole world.”

(21:91) His virgin birth was confirmed when Mary is quoted as asking: “How can I have a son when no man has ever touched me?” (3:47)

The Quran shows Jesus speaking from the cradle and, with God’s permission, curing lepers and the blind. (5:110) God also states in the Quran: “We gave (Jesus) the Gospel (Injeel) and put compassion and mercy into the hearts of his followers.” (57:27)

Christians and Muslims would do well to consider another verse in the Quran reaffirming God’s eternal message of spiritual unity: “Say ye: ‘We believe in God and the revelation given to us and to Abraham, Ismail, Isaac, Jacob, and the Tribes, and that given to Moses and Jesus, and that given to (all) Prophets from their Lord. We make no distinction between any of them, and it is unto Him that we surrender ourselves.’” (2:136)

What do Islam and Christianity share in common?

Christianity and Islam are the two largest religions in the world, with approximately 2.3 billion and 1.8 billion adherents, respectively. Both religions are Abrahamic and monotheistic, having originated in the Middle East.

Both Muslims and Christians believe in one God, but there are some differences between their two faiths. The main difference between Islam and Christianity is that Muslims do not believe that Jesus was divine or the son of God, but rather he was sent as a prophet to guide people to the true faith, which is Islam.

Islam is a monotheistic religion, meaning that Muslims believe in one God. Christians, on the other hand, are polytheistic and believe in the Christian Trinity, which includes God the Father, Jesus Christ his Son, and the Holy Spirit. The Muslim view of Jesus differs from the Christian view; what does the quran say about jesus christ? Muslims believe that Jesus did not die on the cross but was raised alive to heaven, where he lives with God.

Muslims and Christians believe that obeying God creates peace and harmony among people and brings blessings in the life after death. Both faiths believe that Jesus will return from Heaven. Both faiths also believe in the afterlife.

Reported and compiled by Marzieh Rahmani