Over 800 underage children martyred in Gaza since Oct. 7

Medical and hospital reports from Gaza indicate that at least 800 children under one year old have been martyred in Gaza during the brutal Israeli attack on Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023, Palestinian-based Shahab news agency reported.

Many of these babies have been born during the war and lost their lives in the brutal attacks of the criminal Israeli regime before reaching their first birthday, the report added.

The unpleasant phenomenon of infants dying from the extreme cold of winter is an issue that has recently affected Palestinian children, the report said, adding that six children have so far lost their lives as a result of the cold weather under the shadow of continuation of Zionist regime.

The local sources also report that lack of food security among pregnant and lactating mothers has led to the emergence of new diseases among children, and their immune systems have been weakened in light of the dire conditions in which these children live.

