Tel Aviv confirms it was behind martyring Hamas's Arouri

On 2 January 2024, Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of Hamas, was martyred in an Israeli strike on an office in the Dahieh suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon. The strike also killed six other individuals, including additional high-ranking Hamas members.

The Israeli regime had not admitted to or rejected until most recently it was behind his assassination.

However, today it was reported by the Radio Israel Security Agency Shin Bet or as it is better known as Shabak it was behind the attack.

MNA/TSNM3229730