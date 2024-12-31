  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 31, 2024, 6:30 PM

Tel Aviv confirms it was behind martyring Hamas's Arouri

Tel Aviv confirms it was behind martyring Hamas's Arouri

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – The Zionist Israeli regime officially claimed responsibility for the assassination of Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon on Tuesday.

On 2 January 2024, Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of Hamas, was martyred in an Israeli strike on an office in the Dahieh suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon. The strike also killed six other individuals, including additional high-ranking Hamas members.

The Israeli regime had not admitted to or rejected until most recently it was behind his assassination. 

However, today it was reported by the Radio Israel Security Agency Shin Bet or as it is better known as Shabak it was behind the attack. 

MNA/TSNM3229730

News ID 226304

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News