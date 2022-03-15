Kremlin spox. speaks of Russia's position on Vienna talks

"The sanctions against Russia directly affect the interests of our country in the context of that deal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"So the sanctions must be taken into account," Peskov said, and added, "This is a new aspect that cannot be ignored, that must be taken into account."

His comments came as Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday arrived in Moscow and met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Upon his arrival in Moscow, the Iranian foreign minister said that his visit is due to discuss several issues including Tehran-Moscow bilateral ties and pursuing agreements reached between Iran and Russia during President Raeisi's visit to Moscow.

Citing that Iran condemns any war in any part of the world, whether it's in Yemen, Ukraine, and Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahian said that discussing Vienna negotiations and the situation in Ukraine is part of this trip.

RHM/PR