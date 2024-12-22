Iranian women, mothers symbol of 'pure love, sacrifice'

Lady Fatima Zahra is the daughter of Prophet Mohammad highly revered among the Shiite Muslims. It is known among both Shiite and Sunni Muslims that the Prophet had many times said “Fatima is above all women of the world from the first to the last ones.”

Lady Fatima Zahra was born on the 20th of Jamadi al-Thani, five years after the Prophet received revelations from Gabriel the Angel in Mecca.

Hazrat Fatima was the wife of Imam Ali (PBUH), the first Imam of Shia Muslims, and is referred to as a role model for all Muslim women.

In Arabic, the word ‘Fatima’ means separated. She is named Fatima because her followers are separated from Hell because of her character. Zahra means ‘shining, bright, and brilliant’. The sixth Imam of Shia, Imam Sadiq (PBUH), said: "When our mother Fatima Zahra prayed, she shined for the heavens as the stars shine for people on earth."

The opinion of the Shia school of thought is that Fatima possesses the status of infallibility. According to this verse of the Holy Qur'an, God willed that the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) be cleansed from all sorts of filth and uncleanliness and according to many traditions from both schools of thought, Fatima (PBUH) is one of the referents of this verse.

Hazrat Zahra enjoys a lofty and highly commendable status and serves as a role model for women with her praiseworthy demeanor.

Hazrat Zahra regarded as paragon of virtue in Islam

As Hazrat Zahra is regarded as the paragon of virtue in Islam, the occasion has been designated as the national Women’s Day and Mother’s Day in Iran.

In Iran, Mother’s Day is a day to uphold the place and character of women on the birth anniversary of the greatest of women.

On this occasion, some people seize the opportunity to pay a visit to their old mothers who live in nursery homes.

Many Iranians take the occasion of this holiday to thank and honor their mothers, grandmothers, wives, and sisters and to spend more time with them. They pay tribute to them by giving them gifts, flowers, and cakes.

Or if their mothers have departed this life, they visit their tombs and lay flowers on their mothers’ final resting places.

Every year, the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (AS) hosts enthusiastic pilgrims on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (AS).

Also, nationwide celebrations are held in Iranian cities to honor the status of Iranian mothers and women.

Addressing a group of women on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (SA) last week, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called on Iranian women to consider themselves responsible for defending women's issues and preserving the values.

