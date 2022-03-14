Iran FM says Vienna talks have not stopped

In this telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian said that the trend of the Vienna talks has not stopped, but in coordination with the EU coordinator, there has been a short break in the negotiations.

He also said that "Iran's lead negotiator [Ali Bagheri Kani] continues to work hard to reach a good, strong and lasting agreement," adding that "Resolving the remaining issues, which are considered as our red lines, hinges on the will of the American side and averting killing time."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is very serious about reaching a good, reliable and lasting agreement," the Iranian diplomat added.

The Omani Foreign Minister, for his part, praised the positive relations between the two countries and explained some bilateral issues.

Albusaidi expressed his appreciation to the logical stance adopted by Iran. He hoped that the result of the agreements between the two countries will be finalized and become operational soon.

The Omani foreign minister also expressed hope for a final agreement on the Vienna talks, calling it in the interest of all parties and the region.

The foreign ministers emphasized the continuation of consultations on various issues as well.

