Russia remains onboard for final agreement in Vienna

"Productive meeting with FM Lavrov on bilats, #ViennaTalks, Ukraine, Syria, Yemen & Afghanistan," wrote in a tweet after his visit to Russia on Tuesday.

The Iranian foreign minister said that he was " Reassured that Russia remains onboard for the final agreement in Vienna," ruling out rumers that Moscow could be hindering the progress of the talks.

"More than ever, ball is in US court to provide the responses needed for successful conclusion of the talks," the top Iranian diplomat went on to conclude his post on Twitter.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a joint press conference after his meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday. He said in a joint press conference that "Russia will be no barrier to reaching an agreement and there is no link between Ukraine developments and the Vienna talks."

In the meantime, the Russian envoy to the Vienna talks has tweeted on Iran foreign minister's visit to his respective country saying that "We observe a lot of speculations regarding last-minute Russia’s demands at the final stage of the #ViennaTalks which allegedly block the agreement on restoration of #JCPOA. This is a lie, as I tweeted a number of times over the last week. Some demands were accepted, by the way."

KI