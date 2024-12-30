Pezeshkian says Leader urged for unity in recent meeting

After the meeting with the Leader, Pezeshkian told reporters on Monday that the Leader had said that "Every success in the country was a result of unity and coordination. The country's problems can be solved more easily through unity."

"One of the biggest matters of concern for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution was inflation and prices, and how to both preserve the value of the national currency and resolve the people's livelihoods problems," the president said.

"Another matter of concern for the Leader was the relations with neighboring countries, which are in fact a power on their own now. They are no longer under the American's influence and can act independently. This is an opportunity to improve the economy."

