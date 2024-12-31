Al Sudani to visit Iran next week: Iran FM spox

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon in Tehran, Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Iraqi Prime Minister

Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani was scheduled to travel to Tehran next week to meet and hold talks with senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Baghaei, the visit will take place as part of the continuous consultations between the two countries to expand bilateral relations and consult on regional developments.

Baghdad Today reported on Sunday that the Iraqi premier would travel to Tehran for a state visit on Tuesday but it was reported earlier today that the schedule had changed and the visit would take place next week.

