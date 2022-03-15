Iran supports any political effort to resolve Ukraine crisis

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Monday, during which the two conferred on the latest developments as Russia’s military operation in Ukraine undergoes its third week.

The two sides stressed the need for the protection of diplomatic facilities during the ongoing conflict and delivery of humanitarian aid.

Amir-Abdollahian expounded on Iran’s stance and its opposition to any kind of war across the world, underlining the need for a political solution and diplomatic dialogue to resolve the crisis between Moscow and Kyiv.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports any political effort to resolve the crisis,” the top Iranian diplomat said. “We are against war whether in Ukraine, Afghanistan or Yemen and any other place without exception."

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran, in coordination with the Polish foreign ministry, plans to establish a Red Crescent medical team at the Ukraine-Poland border to assist Ukrainian refugees.

During the phone conversation with the top Ukrainian diplomat, Amir-Abdollahian also called on Ukraine’s government to help Iranians stuck in the country’s conflict zones to leave.

Kuleba, for his part, expressed gratitude for Iran’s anti-war stances and its delivery of humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees at the border with Poland, stressing that Kyiv will spare no effort to protect diplomatic missions, including those belonging to the Islamic Republic.

Underlining Kyiv’s stance on ending the conflict, Kuleba cited his recent talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said the continuation of bilateral negotiations was necessary to resolve the crisis.

The top Ukrainian diplomat appreciated Iran’s opposition to war and called for the Islamic Republic’s support to stop the conflict in the former Soviet state.

