Iran-Russia ties to develop regardless of intl. developments

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized good relations with Russia as a friend and neighbor," said Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in Moscow on Tuesday at the head of a diplomatic delegation, in his meeting with Lavrov.

Referring to the deepening of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, the Iranian Foreign Minister added, "Relations between Iran and Russia will develop regardless of international developments."

"During Mr. Raeisi's recent visit and meeting with Mr. Putin, important agreements were reached between the two countries," he noted.

Amir-Abdollahian also appreciated the Russian negotiating team in Vienna talks for their constructive efforts to help come closer to an agreement to lift sanctions on Iran.

"Today is an important opportunity to discuss and consult on developments in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and Palestine and other international issues," he added.

Lavrov, for his part, pointed to the strong relations between the two countries, saying, "Relations between Tehran and Moscow are expanding in all fields, and a comprehensive document on long-term cooperation between the two countries is currently being reviewed and finalized."

"Both countries have common views on many international issues," he added, referring to the significant increase in the volume of economic relations between Iran and Russia.

Despite the factors that are happening in the world, trade exchanges and the volume of trade relations have increased by 80% last year and reached about four billion dollars, Lavrov noted.

He also expressed confidence that relations between the two countries be more developed in the near future, especially now the negotiations on the JCPOA are in a final stage.

Russian Foreign Minister also pointed to the regular high-level consultations between the two countries, adding, "In today's talks, we will discuss in detail the Vienna talks, the developments in Ukraine, the issue of Syria and Yemen."

ZZ/FNA14001224000628, 14001224000583