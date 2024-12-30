Gen. Soleimani turned Resistance into influential movement

Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was the first military commander in the world to respond to the requests of the governments of Syria and Iraq, venturing into high-risk battlefields.

With his military talent, he unified and consolidated the nations in the region, activated Resistance Fronts in multiple countries, and created a new management framework through mobilization that led to the defeat of the US strategies in the region.

By neutralizing the Takfiri terrorists supported by the US and the Zionist regime, liberating Mosul in Iraq, and defeating ISIL, he rendered the greatest service to the nations and governments of the region—and even beyond the region.

The "Martyr of Al-Quds" played a vital role in establishing regional peace and security, combating Takfiri terrorism, repelling ISIL threats from Iran's borders, thwarting US plans in the region, enhancing the Axis of Resistance, expanding the geography of Resistance, and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

According to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Qassem Soleimani was "the international figure of Resistance."

Repelling ISIL threat from Iran's borders

The US officials, including Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, explicitly admitted that the US trained, organized, and equipped ISIL. Subsequently, this terrorist group initiated its operations in Iraq and Syria with financial and ideological support from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The ultimate goal of ISIL was to destabilize Iran internally, creating insecurity and destruction on its borders and cities after taking control of these areas.

General Qassem Soleimani, along with his comrades under the title of the "Defenders of the Holy Shrines," engaged in the battle against this evil far from Iran’s borders, successfully averting the ISIL threat from reaching the Islamic Republic.

Eradicating ISIL in the region

The defeat of ISIL in the region and the dismantling of its structure, leaving only the remnants of its extremist Takfiri ideology, which will soon be eliminated were the results of the strategy, leadership, and management of General Soleimani inspired by the teachings of Imam Khomeini (RA) and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

He was able to take advantage of the various capacities—cultural, political, spiritual—to confront and defeat one of the most dangerous terrorist groups of the century which had the full support of corrupt and deceitful regional and international powers.

General Soleimani not only eliminated one of the greatest military and terrorist threats to Iran and the region but also mitigated a global threat that had posed significant risks in terms of violent and terrorist actions.

Defeating US plots in the region

The "Greater Middle East" plots, orchestrated by the US and the Zionist regime, with the support of certain European countries and Saudi Arabia, aimed to divide Syria and Iraq into smaller states. In response, General Qassem Soleimani, as part of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strategy, worked to preserve and defend these nations' territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The boundaries General Soleimani established within the geography of Resistance thwarted the US and Zionist regime's plots which were tied to the empowerment of Takfiri terrorists and ISIL.

General Soleimani defended Iraq's sovereignty, leading to the stabilization of Iraq's national authority.

The US had sought to divide Iraq into three sections—Kurdish, Shia, and Sunni territories. Since the US entered the region, discussions around Iraq's disintegration and violations of its sovereignty were pushed forward.

To prevent the spread and realization of this regional damage and defend the disintegration of Iraqi lands, which would undoubtedly create insecurity and numerous security and ethnic problems for their neighbors, especially for Iran, Martyr Soleimani tried to deal with this issue completely and comprehensively, using all the capacities, facilities, and various opportunities in the military, political, and diplomatic fields.

Uniting regional countries within the Resistance Axis

One of General Soleimani’s significant achievements was uniting regional nations into a single front to defend the identity, existence, and integrity of the region.

He successfully brought these countries together to form the Axis of Resistance.

Through his exceptional efforts and extraordinary character, General Soleimani was able to unite countries that were vulnerable to the harm of arrogance and the Zionist regime and fought against their excessive desire to dominate the region.

His efforts forged solidarity and unity among Lebanon, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iraq in the fight against threats. This unparalleled achievement in Islamic and global history transformed the Axis of Resistance into a united front, bringing stability and security to the region.

Had this Resistance Axis not been established, imperialist forces might have achieved their goals in the region and West Asia might have a vastly different geography, aligned with global Zionism, serving their interests and objectives.

Shifting the balance of power in favor of the Resistance movement in the Region

Martyr Soleimani strengthened and expanded the ideological foundations of the Resistance. With the emergence of entities like ISIL in the region, this terrorist group aimed to control the fate and power dynamics of the area through its ideology and actions. However, General Soleimani, with his strategic vision, field presence, and relentless efforts, accurately envisioned the future of the region.

By uniting multiple nations with different ethnicities and languages, he effectively managed them and facilitated the evolutionary progress of the Resistance Axis, deepening and expanding its geographic influence to ensure regional stability and security.

Even the enemies acknowledge that since the developments of 2011, the Resistance Axis has evolved into a full-fledged Resistance Movement, and eventually, into a united Resistance Front. Today, the Resistance in the region has grown so strong and widespread that Saudi Arabia, one of the largest purchasers of military equipment globally, has lost the initiative in its war against Ansarullah and the Yemeni people, finding itself in a position of weakness.

This reality underscores the shift in the balance of power in favor of the Resistance Movement in the region.

