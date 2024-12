The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei will receive a group of families of the martyrs at the commemoration ceremony of the fifth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

This meeting will be held Wednesday morning at Imam Khomeini's Hosseiniyeh (RA) with the participation of a group of families of the martyrs, veterans, and activists of the Resistance Movement.

