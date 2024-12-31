France carried out missile strikes against ISIL in Syria

"On Sunday, French air forces carried out targeted strikes against Islamic State sites based on Syrian territory," Lecornu wrote on social media platform X, Reuters reported.

The French airstrike followed a similar military strike by the United States in Syria, which the US said had killed two ISIL operatives.

Foreign-backed terrorist groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), overthrew the government of President Bashar al-Assad earlier this month, soon after they launched a blitz attack against the central government.

SD/