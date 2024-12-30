  1. Politics
Iraqi PM to arrive in Tehran tomorrow for state visit

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani will travel to Doha, the capital of Qatar, after his upcoming visit to Tehran, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, local Iraqi media said on Monday.

Baghdad Al-Yom or Baghdad Today reported the news, saying that "After Tehran, Al-Sudani will meet with high-ranking Qatari officials during his trip to Doha, including the country's Emir, Mohammed bin Tamim Al-Thani."

This Iraqi news website stated that Al-Sudani will hold detailed discussions in Doha about the situation in Syria after the HTS took control of Damascus.

An Iraqi security delegation traveled to Damascus last Thursday and met with Abu Muhammad Al-Jolani, the de facto leader of HTS-led ruling body.

Baghdad Today reported hours ago that Al-Sudani will travel to Tehran tomorrow, Tuesday.

According to the news site, Al-Sudani will consult with high-ranking Iranian officials during the state visit to Tehran about the situation in the region.

