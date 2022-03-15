  1. Politics
Mar 15, 2022, 1:20 PM

Russian Armed Forces take control of entire Kherson Region

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – The Russian Armed Forces gained full control of the entire territory of the Kherson Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

Russia’s defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenov has said Russian forces had taken full control of all territory in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, Russian news agencies have reported.

Russian forces shot down six Bayraktar TB-2 drones in the last 24 hours, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the ministry.

"Russian airborne troops captured a base of nationalists and foreign mercenaries near the Guta-Mezhigorskaya settlement on the evening of March 14. Russian paratroopers seized ten US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles and a number of other weapons provided to Ukraine by Western countries," Konashenkov specified.

According to Konashenkov, the Javelin missiles and other foreign weapons will be handed over to the people’s militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

