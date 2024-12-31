Iran's to unveil Pars-2 Satellite on Rev. victory anniversary

Head of Iran's Space Agency Hassan Salariyeh said that, "The "Pars 2" satellite, with an imagery accuracy of 2 meters, is scheduled to be unveiled during the Fajr Decade, the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Speaking at a ceremony at the University of Tehran on Tuesday, the ISA head said that "One of the areas that attracts the most number of elites in the world in various fields such as mechanical, electrical, aerospace and computer engineering, chemical and materials engineering is the space industry. Several studies have been conducted in the world, and one of them shows that most experts are attracted to this industry."

He attributed the development of the space industry to the Cold War era and the rivalry between the East and West blocs.

"The world's first satellite was launched by the Soviet Union in 1957 and placed in orbit, and there was an uproar in the world, and the Americans saw that they had lost to the Soviets. So NASA launched a satellite," Salariyeh said.

