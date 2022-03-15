Ukraine has understood that it will not join NATO: Zelensky

The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukraine has understood that it will not join NATO and Kyiv must admit that, Sputnik reported.

Meanwhile, the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that Ukraine's request to become a part of the European Union will "take its time and pace" as there are many other countries with candidate status which made a significant progress in becoming member countries.

The Ukrainian president is slated to speak at the US Congress via video-conferencing tomorrow on Wednesday and is expected to talk about those two issues.

Borrell added that the European Union is looking to start accessions talks with Albania and North Macedonia within the time frame of the French Presidency in the Council of the European Union that expires in July.

It was also reported by media earlier on Tuesday that Polish, Czech and Slovenian Prime Ministers will meet Zelensky in Kyiv today.

KI/PR