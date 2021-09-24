Iran FM decries US interference in Nicaragua internal affairs

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held talks with his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada as he continued his meetings with foreign top diplomats on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Amirabdollahian and Moncada discussed ties between the two countries.

Moncada extended the Nicaraguan president’s warm greetings to Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi. He described the phone conversation between the two presidents as very positive and constructive and thanked Iran for its support of Nicaragua. The top Nicaraguan diplomat also declared his country’s readiness for extensive cooperation with Iran in different fields.

Moncada called for the joint commission of Iran and Nicaragua to be held as soon as possible.

Amirabdollahian also referred to the history of the struggles of the two nations and the victory of the Islamic revolution and the Nicaraguan revolution that happened months apart. He said all this brought the two nations closer to each other.

The Iranian foreign minister condemned the US sanctions against Nicaragua, most notably the recent bans that were approved by the US Congress, and also any foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs. Amirabdollahian said Iran is ready to further help Nicaragua fight the oppressive sanctions.

On bilateral ties also, he said the current level of Iran-Nicaragua relations is good and political ties are also making progress. He expressed hope that economic relations will reach the level of political ties. For this purpose, Amirabdollahian welcomed the notion of holding a joint commission.

The foreign minister underlined the need for expanding trade between Iran and Nicaragua especially regarding export of urea, gas, petrochemical products and medicines to Nicaragua. Amirabdollahian and Moncada also discussed the latest international and regional developments.

The top Iranian diplomat also met and exchanged views with Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Italy, Denmark, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, & Singapore counterparts and the UN chief on the sidelines of the UN meeting on Thursday, according to a tweet by the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

KI/MFA