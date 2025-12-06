Last night, what should have been a routine spectacle celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup turned into a global talking point for all the wrong reasons. At the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded US President Donald J. Trump the inaugural “FIFA Peace Prize.” The ceremony, attended by football officials, diplomats, and media from around the world, saw Trump personally receive a golden medal while Infantino hailed him as a true promoter of "peace and unity around the world”.

The announcement immediately sparked widespread criticism from international observers. Awarding a peace prize to a leader whose administration repeatedly engaged in military interventions, supported allied regimes in conflicts, and enacted policies often criticized as aggressive and self-serving raises fundamental questions about the criteria, neutrality, and ethics behind FIFA’s new award.

The spectacle: Last night’s ceremony

The 2026 World Cup draw was intended to be a celebration of football’s ability to unite people across borders. Yet last night, in a dramatic moment, Infantino stepped forward, praising Trump as a figure who “brings nations together through dialogue, diplomacy, and respect.”

Trump, in his brief acceptance speech, described the medal as “one of the greatest honors of my life” and claimed that “we have saved millions of lives” through his policies. The spectacle, broadcast live globally, saw the former president placing the medal around his own neck—a theatrical gesture meant to reinforce his image as a global peacemaker.

Yet, the applause from some corners of the stadium did little to mask the glaring contradiction that critics quickly seized upon. While Trump donned the medal in front of cameras, a vast record of policies and actions paints a different story.

Peace in words, war in action: Trump’s contradictions

In his tenure and post-presidency period, Trump has cultivated an image of himself as a mediator and negotiator, sometimes intervening publicly in international disputes and often claiming credit for peace initiatives. Notably, his last speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 2025) included calls to end hostilities in Gaza and to resolve conflicts diplomatically. However, during the same period, his administration vetoed critical resolutions aimed at ceasing hostilities, while the US continued to provide military, financial, and logistical support to allies engaged in armed conflict.

This duality—“peace in rhetoric, war in action”—has been a recurring theme in Trump’s political narrative. From covert operations in regions like the Middle East and South America to the continuation of drone strikes and military build-ups, critics argue that his hands have rarely been free of war, despite public claims of peacemaking.

There are a vast number of documented instances where US policies under Trump contributed indirectly to civilian casualties, displacement, and the escalation of regional tensions. In light of this, awarding him a peace prize appears not only ironic but deeply problematic.

FIFA’s controversial leap into politics

FIFA, historically committed to maintaining political neutrality in football, now finds itself at the center of an international controversy. The awarding of a peace prize to a figure as polarizing as Trump raises urgent questions: What are the selection criteria? Who serves on the committee? Was this decision influenced by political connections or public relations considerations rather than genuine contributions to peace?

No official documentation has been released to clarify these questions. In contrast, transparency and merit are core principles expected of organizations granting symbolic international awards. FIFA’s move may set a dangerous precedent where sporting prestige can be leveraged to whitewash political reputations.

Instead of a unifying celebration of sport, last night's ceremony highlighted the clash between symbolic gestures and the stark realities of global power politics.

Trump’s love of awards and the “peace-maker” image

Donald Trump has long shown an almost obsessive enthusiasm for receiving awards and public recognition. Throughout his business and political career, he has consistently sought trophies, honors, and titles that reinforce a narrative of success and global importance.

Last night’s FIFA Peace Prize may be one of the most striking examples of how global institutions can bend to satisfy this obsession. By awarding Trump the inaugural Peace Prize, FIFA did more than recognize a figure—it staged a theatrical act of subservience. Infantino’s praise and the ceremonial moment of Trump draping the medal over his own neck, sent a clear message: the world’s most influential football body was willing to abase itself for a photo-op, sacrificing credibility and neutrality in the process.

In this spectacle, the medal became less an honor and more a symbol of FIFA’s willingness to kowtow. The global stage, intended to celebrate sport and unity, instead highlighted the extent to which a powerful individual can bend international institutions to serve personal vanity. In short, FIFA did not simply award a prize—it performed a choreographed act of subservience, reinforcing Trump’s desired image while undermining its own integrity.

The international reaction

Within hours of the ceremony, media outlets around the world ran critical pieces highlighting the contradictions. Al Jazeera described the award as “raising questions about FIFA’s neutrality,” emphasizing the incongruity between Trump’s record and the ideals of peace.

Human Rights Watch and other organizations issued statements underscoring the dissonance between the medal and his documented support for military interventions.

On social media, global audiences expressed widespread skepticism and criticism, with many commenting on the stark irony of awarding a peace prize to a leader associated with conflict and military interventions.

The broader implications for FIFA

FIFA’s decision carries significant implications for the organization’s credibility. For decades, it has sought to uphold the principle that football transcends politics. By awarding a peace prize to a politically divisive figure, it risks:

Undermining its longstanding commitment to neutrality in sports.

Damaging public trust in its governance and decision-making processes.

Setting a precedent where symbolic recognition can be granted based on political relationships rather than verifiable contributions to global peace.

In effect, the move turns what should be an apolitical sporting celebration into a platform for political theater, highlighting the dangers of blending diplomacy and entertainment at the expense of ethical considerations.

Conclusion: Symbolism vs. reality

The image of Donald Trump draping a golden peace medal around his neck is striking, yet deeply ironic. It captures a fundamental tension between symbolism and reality—a theatrical celebration of peace awarded to a figure whose policies have repeatedly been linked to war and conflict.

For the international audience, the controversy serves as a cautionary tale about the power of image management in global institutions. While FIFA may have intended to celebrate unity, the unintended message is clear: power and public perception can override historical and factual accountability.

The long-term impact of this ceremony on FIFA’s reputation remains to be seen. If the organization continues to mix sport and political spectacle, it risks alienating fans, partners, and global audiences who expect football to remain a force for unity rather than political maneuvering.

Ultimately, last night’s ceremony may be remembered less as a moment of celebration and more as a lesson in the dangers of conflating image with reality—and in the high stakes of awarding peace where little peace exists.

Reported by Mohaddeseh Pakravan