Iran, Azerbaijan resolved to expand bilateral ties, FMs vow

"We are determined to expand our relationship with Azerbaijan in all dimensions," Abbas Araghchi said in the joine press conference in Baku earlier on Monday.

"The most important agreement during this visit was to expand dialogue, consultations and diplomatic exchanges between the two countries to bring the relations between the two countries to a problem-free level and focus on expanding the relations between the two countries," he added.

"We look forward to welcoming Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, in Tehran," added the top Iranian diplomat.

Araghchi went on to say that "We attach great importance to regional security," saying that the two sides need to resolve their misperception of each other through dialogue.

"Our two countries are very serious about regional security and believe in cooperation for security," he added.

"What matters is that regional security must be ensured by the countries of the region and any foreign interference will be destructive of this security."

"We welcome any move that leads to stopping the crimes and massacres against Palestinians in Gaza, providing assistance to the people of Gaza, and ending the occupation of the land of the Palestinian people," the Iranian minister added.

"We are happy that the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia are on a good path. We support the peace process between the two countries and their independence. I attach great importance to the 3+3 mechanism," he later continued, adding that "The proposal made by Azerbaijan to hold the next 3+3 meeting in Baku and the next meeting in Yerevan is a good proposal, and we support this proposal and think it is a good initiative that can strengthen and make the 3+3 mechanism more effective."

Bayramov, for his part, said that "Azerbaijan and Iran are engaged in discussions to boost bilateral air links."

“We have reached agreements not only on economic sector, but also on the broad “Roadmap” between Azerbaijan and Iran. This initiative could be implemented in the short span of time,” the Azeri minister emphasized.

