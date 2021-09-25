Iran FM meets with some counterparts in New York (+Details)

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held meetings with Azeri, Serbian, Danish, Singaporean, Norwegian, Cuban foreign ministers in New York.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian continued his Thursday meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and discussed bilateral relations with Jeyhun Bayramov, the foreign minister of the Azerbaijan Republic.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Azeri foreign minister welcomed holding a three-way meeting between Iran, Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran.

Bayramov described the relations between the two countries as having very positive dynamics and going in the right direction. He also thanked Iran for its support for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Emphasizing his country's readiness to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields, including political, economic, trade and cultural spheres, the Azeri foreign minister said that on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev is ready to contact his Iranian counterpart within the two countries’ joint commission. He also said the Azerbaijan Republic is ready to pursue joint projects in the Caspian Sea with Iran, calling for regular interactions and consultations at various levels.

The Iranian foreign minister also said relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are highly important and expressed hope that the previous agreements would be implemented.

Amir-Abdollahiannoted that the new Iranian government has given special priority to relations with neighbors.

He said the two countries supported each other in international and regional forums and stressed the need to maintain this spirit. He also called the commonalities of the two countries deep and diverse and reminded that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Iranian foreign minister also noted that important projects and cooperation in various fields such as electricity, gas, dam construction, trade and transit, including the Astara railway terminal and cooperation between the private and public sectors of Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic have been defined and will be pursued by the two sides.

Amir-Abdollahian called the reconstruction of the liberated areas (of the Nagorno-Karabakh region) a ground for extensive cooperation between the two countries. He also stressed that some third parties should not be allowed to affect the good relations between the two countries.

The foreign minister further discussed with his Azerbaijani counterpart the facilitation of transit and traffic of Iranian trucks, as well as some consular issues, including two Iranian drivers detained by the Azerbaijani police. The two top diplomats agreed to resolve this issue through contacts between the two sides.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selaković discussed bilateral relations at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Serbian foreign minister described the exchange of delegations between the two countries in difficult circumstances as a sign of the depth of the relations, saying Iran and Serbia have similar views, positions and values.

Selaković referred to the continued growth of the Serbian economy and described Serbia as a safe haven for investment. He also said that the Balkans region needs stability, peace and tranquility, and that Serbia is trying to play a constructive role in this regard.

The Serbian foreign minister invited Amirabdollahian to attend a meeting commemorating the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade.

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran and Serbia have a geopolitical position in their regions, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported peace and stability in the Balkans and views Serbia as a country with strategic importance.

Iran’s foreign minister also described the long-standing friendly relations between the people of the two countries as an asset and noted that Iran has always supported the territorial integrity of Serbia and has tried to support the country in international organizations.

As part of his bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has met with Denmark's top diplomat Jeppe Kofod. The two foreign ministers exchanged views on the latest status of relations and cooperation in different bilateral and regional fields.

Iran's foreign minister referred to the new administration's interest in establishing balanced relations with different countries, including those in Europe, and stressed the expansion of cooperation in various fields such as environment, renewable energy, medicine, veterinary and health, and appreciated Denmark's production of pen insulin in Iran.

Amir-Abdollahianexpressed readiness to review relations and design a path for further development of bilateral relations. He said activating the capacities of the joint commission of the two countries and reopening direct flights between Tehran and Copenhagen will help achieve those goals.

Regarding the activities of some terrorist groups in Europe, the Iranian foreign minister called the presence of some of these elements in Denmark unacceptable and called for the application of a single standard for dealing with terrorism.

In another part of his talks with his Danish counterpart, the Iranian foreign minister referred to the sanctions and said the current U.S. administration has continued the path of the previous administration in imposing illegal and oppressive sanctions against the Iranian people, and this is contrary to the claims heard from Washington on a daily basis that they want to return to the JCPOA.

Of course, although these sanctions have caused limitations, they have failed to create obstacles in Iran's creative trade relations with the outside world, and this is an opportunity for both countries, Amir-Abdollahianadded.

Regarding Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahianannounced the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to cooperate with Denmark to send the necessary aid to the Afghan people.

The Danish foreign minister also expressed his desire to expand cooperation, saying that unilateral sanctions against the Iranian people are not acceptable adding that at the same time it is necessary to resume the Vienna talks as soon as possible.

Jeppe Kofod thanked Iran for its important measures in helping with the evacuation of foreign nationals from Afghanistan.

Denmark has allocated $80 million for humanitarian aid and a part of that must go to Afghan refugees, he said.

During the meeting, the Danish foreign minister emphasized his government's support for regional consultations in the Persian Gulf.

It should be noted that Amir-Abdollahian also raised some consular issues regarding the problems of Iranian citizens in Denmark. The Danish foreign minister welcomed joint consular cooperation to solve the problems.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan reviewed bilateral issues, especially economic ones.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 76th session of the General Assembly.

Amir-Abdollahian referred to the development of political and parliamentary relations between Iran and Singapore and called for lifting economic challenges.

He also pointed to an agreement to avoid double taxation, which is ready to be signed by the two sides.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he hailed Singapore's investment in Iran’s oil and petrochemical industry and in promoting sports and tourism.

Amir-Abdollahian offered Iran’s readiness for establishing cooperation in security, fighting terrorism, narcotics, organized crimes and cyber security.

He welcomed cooperation in ASEAN and holding the joint economic commission meeting.

Meanwhile, Balakrishnan termed bilateral relations as stable, great and respectful.

Both sides reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan and Yemen.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Søreide in a meeting in New York on Friday discussed bilateral relations and the current situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the 76th conference of the UN General Assembly, the Iranian foreign minister said that the new Iranian government prioritizes the expansion of economic and foreign trade relations, and invited his Norwegian counterpart to pay an official visit to Iran.

The two sides also exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan.

Amir-Abdollahian voiced his willingness to hold a joint political committee at the level of political deputies of the two countries' foreign ministries.

"The new Iranian government's serious priority is to develop economic and foreign trade relations and this government is fully prepared for the expansion of relations within this framework," he added,

Amir-Abdollahian said that Afghanistan will only witness calm and stability through genuine intra-Afghan dialogue.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a meeting with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez in New York strongly condemned the US sanctions imposed against Cuba.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the 76th Conference of the UN General Assembly in New York City on Friday, Amir-Abdollahiansaid that the US unilaterally imposes sanctions against the world's independent states.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on expanding bilateral relations, especially in the economic field.

The Iranian foreign minister, meantime, voiced his content over the close cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of production of joint COVID-19 vaccine, and said that Cuba is now a strategic partner for Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that the Iranian government is a pragmatic government and is looking for the implementation of the previously reached agreements.

The Iranian foreign minister invited the Cuban foreign minister to pay a visit to Iran in a bid to review the previously reached agreements and work on a roadmap for cooperation.

The Cuban foreign minister, for his part, voiced his country's readiness for cooperation with Iran in health and agriculture fields.

"The fields of technology and heavy machinery are among other fields which have great potentials for broadening cooperation," Rodriguez added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal Augusto Santos Silva in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Lisbon was after developing relations with Tehran.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Santos Silva stressed his country's support for multilateralism and international principles and its opposition against unilateralism and lawlessness.

He reiterated the fact that Portugal foreign policy should not be based on short-term interests or geopolitical issues.

Global collective threats and interests are also important in this regard, he noted.

Portugal is ready to develop relations with Iran, he stated.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, described the relations between the two countries as an important asset and considered Portugal important both in terms of its position in the European Union and its geopolitical position.

He expressed readiness for promoting cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism, narcotics, and organized crime.

He also referred to scientific and academic cooperation as important aspects in bilateral relations.

