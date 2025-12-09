Iran line up Portugal for 2026 World Cup preparation

The president of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), Mehdi Taj, has announced that Iran national football team — “Team Melli” — are close to finalizing a high-profile warm-up friendly against Portugal national football team on May 27.

According to Taj, an agreement with the Portuguese federation should be signed within days. He also revealed there is a “possibility” of arranging a friendly with Spain national football team next April in Doha.

Beyond those two, Iran is reportedly in talks with other European sides — including Scotland and Iceland national football teams — to set up friendlies as part of the final run-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For that tournament, Iran are drawn into a tricky Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand national football teams, according to Tehran Times.

With strong preparation matches on the horizon, Team Melli will hope to sharpen their tactics, test their squad depth and build momentum.

As Taj noted, facing top European nations before the World Cup could prove crucial in helping Iran compete at the highest level when the group-stage lights go on next summer.

MNA