Ayatollah Khamenei’s view on Ukraine peace plan

In his recent televised speech, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, addressed the Ukraine crisis by referring to America’s interventions in various parts of the world, which are one of the factors that fueled the war, and said, “America started the disastrous war in Ukraine and it did not achieve any results. This current American president said that he would resolve the issue in three days; now, after a year, he is forcibly imposing a twenty-eight-article plan on the country that he himself brought into the war.”

Several issues from this few-line passage have been noted, and discussed below.

1. In this passage, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution introduces Ukraine as a country that America has brought into the war. Looking back, we can see that America's interests required it to weaken Russia's role in international developments in Eastern Europe, West Asia, and the Eurasian region, within the framework of its competition with Russia. To achieve this goal, America, together with Europe, decided to force Russia into war with Ukraine and turn the country into a bait to involve Russia in the war. For America, destroying the bait was not important; what was important was to trap Moscow in the war. Along the way, Britain also repeatedly insisted on the need to strengthen Ukraine's military and for the country to join NATO, and the pro-Western Ukrainian government under President Zelensky, with the warm support of the United States and NATO, welcomed a military confrontation with Russia. This is how America and Europe brought Ukraine into the war.

2. As Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out, the current US president announced after entering the White House that he would end the war in Ukraine within three days, but a year after this claim, the war in Ukraine is still ongoing.

After coming to power, Trump claimed that he would establish peace between Russia and Ukraine through force, and at the same time, his vice president, J. D. Vance, optimistically said, “Trump will sit down with the Russians, Ukrainians and Europeans and tell them to negotiate a peace agreement themselves.” However, the passage of time proved that despite several phone calls between Trump and Putin and even a meeting between the US and Russian top diplomats in Riyadh, no results were achieved. Trump, who had been disappointed in convincing Russia, tried to force them to negotiate with Russia by applying pressure on Ukraine and Europe, and his humiliating meeting with the Ukrainian president, which led to Zelensky’s expulsion from the White House, showed that resolving the Ukrainian crisis was not as easy as Trump had imagined.

3. The Leader of the Islanic Revolution also referred to Trump’s imposition of the 28-point plan in his statements, saying, “Now, after a year, he is forcibly imposing a 28-point plan on the country that he himself brought into the war.” However, this 28-point plan presented by the United States to Ukraine is precisely in Russia’s interests and satisfies Moscow’s opinion. This plan is being presented at a time when Russia enjoys a high position due to its advance in Ukrainian territory and domination of important cities, and for this reason, Trump has tried to satisfy Russia before receiving the opinion of Ukraine and European countries. According to this plan, two important and strategic Ukrainian cities, namely Donetsk and Luhansk, and the strategic island of Crimea, will remain under Moscow’s control, sanctions on Russia will be gradually lifted, NATO must negotiate with Russia to gain its satisfaction, the issue of Ukraine joining NATO, which was the main reason for the war, will be ruled out, and the United States will guarantee the implementation of the plan. In this unilateral plan, Russia will only agree to stop attacking Ukraine, and this is the only achievement of Trump’s plan for Ukraine.

Apparently, NATO members, including Britain, France, and Germany, disagree with the United States on this plan, but it is certain that NATO must refrain from expanding the alliance to the east and accept Russia’s dominance of strategic Ukrainian regions. Naturally, NATO’s acceptance of this plan will go down in history as the second biggest failure of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after the occupation of Afghanistan.

Ultimately, according to Ayatollah Khamenei’s statements, this disastrous war launched by the United States did not come to fruition and was a proof of Trump’s warmongering policies. The US president, who said he would resolve the Ukraine issue in three days, is seeking to impose peace by presenting a twenty-eight-point plan after a year of imposing war on Ukraine, while he still cannot hope for peace in this country.