  1. Sports
Dec 9, 2025, 8:13 PM

Persepolis move up to top of PGPL after beating Peykan

Persepolis move up to top of PGPL after beating Peykan

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – Persepolis football team defeated Peykan in the Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) in Iran on Tuesday to climb to the top of the table with two more games than traditional rivals Esteghlal.

In the match held at the Dastgerdi Stadium, the Uzbek winger scored the winner in the dying moments of the first half.

In Isfahan, Zob Ahan and Tractor shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Shams Azar were held to a 1-1 draw by Gol Gohar in Qazvin and Esteghlal Khuzestan lost to Kheybar 1-0 in Ahvaz.

On Wednesday, Sepahan will play Aluminum in Arak, Esteghlal host Malavan in Tehran, Fajr Sepasi meet Chadormalou in Shiraz and Mes face Foolad in Rafsanjan.

Persepolis sit top of the 2025/26 Iran's Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) with one point above Sepahan, who have two games at hands.

MNA

News ID 239670
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News