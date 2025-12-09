Iraq removes Hezbollah, Ansarullah from asset-freeze list

The Asset Freeze Committee at the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) revised its previous decision to remove names related to Hezbollah and the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement from the asset freeze list.

Local Iraqi media reported that the committee reviewed decision No. (24) of 2025, all titles previously related to Hezbollah and the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement have been removed from the asset freeze list.

According to the text published by the committee, the new amendment includes the termination of clauses of previous decisions that had placed these groups on the asset freeze list.

It was also emphasized that the revised decision must be published in the Iraqi Official Gazette and on the website of the Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing and will take effect from the date of issuance.

Previously, the Asset Freezing Committee at the Central Bank of Iraq had mistakenly included the names of Hezbollah and the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement in the list of “terrorist groups.”

Following this issue, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani ordered an immediate investigation into the error in Decision No. 61 of 2025 of the Committee for Freezing Terrorist Assets, which was published in the Official Gazette of Iraq, No. 4848, on November 17, 2025.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the decision contained texts that “did not reflect reality” and that Iraq had only agreed to Malaysia’s request to freeze assets related to ISIL and Al-Qaeda.

In the statement, the Iraqi government emphasized that its political and humanitarian positions regarding the aggression against the people of Lebanon and Palestine are principled, fixed, and non-negotiable, and that these positions reflect the will of the Iraqi people to support the right of the peoples of the region to freedom and a decent life.

MNA/ISN1404091811951