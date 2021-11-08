Iran congratulates Nicaragua on successful presidential votes

Saeed Khatibzadeh Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry congratulated the government and people of Nicaragua on demonstrating and re-practicing democracy and holding elections in a peaceful and calm environment and expressed hope that the results of these elections will lead to further growth and development in Nicaragua.

According to the Nicaraguan Electoral Council, incumbent President “Daniel Ortega” has so far surpassed his rivals in the presidential election after garnering 75 percent of the vote.

Statistics show that the incumbent president “Daniel Ortega” will take the helm of his country once again.

In the early hours of Monday, Nicaragua’s supreme electoral council said preliminary results show that Ortega, previous revolutionary who has ruled the country since 2007, had received 75% of votes, with about half of the 1.3m ballots counted.

