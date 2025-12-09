Iran at apex of readiness: IRGC dep. commander

Speaking in a meeting of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Tuesday, he presented a comprehensive report from the recently held Sahand-2025 joint anti-terrorism exercise with members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at East Azarbaijan province.

The anti-terrorism drill was held in cooperation with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Spokesman of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Rezaei noted that Brigadier General Madani, while attending the parliament, stated that the exercise had previously been held in countries such as India and China, and in the Iran-hosted drill, 10 countries accompanied and cooperated with Iran.

Improving the level of military knowledge, achieving a common understanding of terrorism, and transferring experiences between Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member states were the main goals of the drill, Madani said at the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

He went on to say that the exercise was held with the participation of 9 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states as well as four guests, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, and Azerbaijan, adding that 111 high-level security and military commanders from foreign countries attended the exercise.

Rezaei stated that Brigadier General Madani had pointed to the measures taken by IRGC Ground Forces during the 12-day Israeli war against Iran in defending the vital and sensitive centers of the country, emphasizing the readiness of IRGC Ground Forces to counter potential threats.

“We are at the apex of readiness and Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to respond to any threats with its utmost power and will not allow any evil act against the country,” Madani had said to the members of the parliament.

Members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission unanimously praised IRGC’s Ground Forces for successfully holding the Sahand 2025 exercise, as well as efforts of IRGC’s commanders, staff, and guards in defending the country’s borders in the fight against terrorists and enemies of the Iranian nation.

