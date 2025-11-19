Iran, Malaysia have favorable cooperation in culture field

Amid the vibrant displays of handicrafts, international flavors, and handmade treasures at Tehran’s Diplomatic Women’s Charity Bazaar, visitors found not only a colorful cultural experience but also a warm sense of community. Women from different countries worked side by side with Iranian artisans, turning the hall into a shared space of creativity, connection, and charitable purpose.

Tehran’s Diplomatic Women’s Charity Bazaar once again transformed the Diplomatic Club into a vibrant space filled with color, culture, and craftsmanship. Organized by the Diplomatic Women’s Association of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event brought together Iranian artisans, women entrepreneurs, and representatives from more than ten foreign embassies. Handmade crafts, clothing, jewelry, traditional foods, and cultural items lined the hall, offering visitors a unique chance to experience global culture in a warm, community-driven environment.

The purpose of the bazaar goes beyond showcasing art. All proceeds will be donated to charitable causes, including support for families in need, hospitals, and nonprofit organizations. Many embassies also contributed cultural products from their home countries, turning the event into a shared space of creativity, generosity, and cross-cultural appreciation.

Among the visitors was Malaysia’s Ambassador to Tehran, Khairi Omar, who toured the booth. During his visit, Mehr correspondents had the opportunity to speak with him about his impressions of the bazaar and the cultural connections it helps highlight.

Below is our full conversation:

How many times have you visited this exhibition in previous years, and what are your impressions this year?

If I recall correctly, I thnk this is te second time and I think it is a good occasion not only for the diplomatic community in Tehran but also for everyone who can make the time to visit. It offers a great opportunity to walk around, explore, and enjoy items and products from various countries around the world.

So my advice to anyone interested is: if you have the time, please do come. The event is open to the public.

Among the many countries participating, was there a particular pavilion you liked the most?

I think it would be unfair for me to single out any country as “the best.” All the participants have done a remarkable job presenting and showcasing what their nations have to offer.

Events like this bring the global community together, something especially important at a time when so many conflicts exist around the world. At these times, I think we need events like this to bring everybody together, so we can enjoy, appreciate each other’s cultures and specialties.

This bazaar gives us a time to forget the difficulties we have around us and enjoy the company and surroundings.

How do you evaluate the current level of cultural cooperation between Iran and Malaysia?

I think we are doing very well in terms of cooperation in the sphere of culture.

And for that matter, embassy of Malaysia, we are going to have several events towards the end of this year. In fact, during this weekend, we're going to have an orchestra performance featuring Malaysian songs and also a shadow puppet show that we are going to display. This is very much a Malaysian version of our shadow puppet called Wayang Kulit. And of course, we would hope that Iranian friends would come and enjoy these performances. Through this kind of performances, I think we can understand each other better and this is very, very encouraging to see happening in Tehran.

Interview by Marzieh Rahmani