Iran, Oman ink MoU to develop coop. in aviation, flight op.

The MoU was inked between CEO of Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) Ramin Kashefazar and Chairman of Oman's Civil Aviation Authority Nayef bin Ali al Abri on Monday.

During the meeting, which was held with the aim of developing aviation interaction between Iran and Sultanate of Oman, the two sides emphasized the need for expanding cooperation in the fields of flight operations, airport services, increasing the transport capacity of passengers and also strengthening the infrastructures related to the air transportation.

Kashefazar pointed to the capacities existing in Imam Khomeini Airport City for being turned into a regional hub, stressing that IKAC is ready to share experiences and technical knowhow with the Omani side.

Chairman of Oman's Civil Aviation Authority Nayef bin Ali al Abri, for his part, considered the development of air communications between the two countries as a basis for increasing economic and tourism relations, highlighting the continuation of consultations and joint cooperation between Tehran and Muscat.

The two sides also agreed to set up specialized working groups to study operational areas of joint cooperation and to continue planning within the framework of the long-term aviation approaches between the two countries.

