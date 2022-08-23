Iran FM meets Malian counterpart in Bamako

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iranian top diplomat arrived in the Malian capital of Bamako on Tuesday morning.

Upon his arrival, Hossein AmirAbdollahian he was welcomed by Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

Before his departure to Africa, the Iranian foreign minister has already said that expansion of relations with the African countries is Islamic Republic’s priority.

The current Iranian government has more serious attention to Africa than the previous administrations, Amir-Abdollahian has underlined.

Malian foreign minister had traveled to Iran in February.

