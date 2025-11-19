Iran, Russia friendly, brotherly neighbors in region

The Diplomatic Ladies Association Charity Bazaar in Tehran

Every year, the Diplomatic Ladies Association of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran organizes a large international charity bazaar in Tehran, bringing together embassies, diplomatic families, cultural centers, and charitable organizations. The event serves as a vibrant platform for cultural exchange, humanitarian cooperation, and friendship among nations. Embassies present traditional products, handicrafts, and foods from their countries, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting Iranian charities—especially those focused on children and vulnerable families. Among the active participants, the Embassy of the Russian Federation has consistently played a significant and generous role.

Among the participants was the Chargé d’Affaires of the Russian Federation in Tehran, Mr. Rafael Gevorkyan, whom Mehr correspondents had the opportunity to speak with.

Historical and Cultural Ties Between Iran and Russia

“The historical relations between Iran and Russia date back to the Safavid era, when the two countries first began exchanging ambassadors,” Mr. Rafael Gevorkyan, Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Tehran, said in an interview with the Mehr News Agency correspondent on the sidelines of the charity bazaar.

He noted that over the centuries, the two nations have cultivated numerous cultural commonalities. “For example, Persian tiles were introduced to Moscow by merchants in the 16th century, and these Persian artisans and their works were warmly welcomed by the Russian people. Even today, if you visit Russia, you can find Persian-style tiles in some of the oldest churches, beautifully blended with Russia’s religious and artistic traditions.”

Mr. Gevorkyan emphasized that Iran and Russia are “friendly and brotherly neighboring countries in the region,” and that culture serves as a “bridge of connectivity between the two nations.”

Russia’s Participation in the Charity Bazaar

Regarding the Russian Embassy’s presence at the event, he stated, “It is a pleasure for us to participate in this exhibition. Charity is highly respected by the people of Russia, just as it is in Iran. Our religion also encourages us to help the needy and the vulnerable in society.”

He explained that when the Diplomatic Ladies Association initiated the organization of the charity bazaar, the Russian Embassy “warmly and sincerely accepted the invitation.”

To support the event, the embassy imported a selection of well-known Russian products and traditional sweets to display and sell at the bazaar. “The policy of our embassy is 100% charity,” he said, stressing that all proceeds are donated to charitable causes.

“Last year, the Russian Embassy broke the record, earning more than any other pavilion participating in the charity bazaar,” Mr. Gevorkyan said proudly. He added that the funds raised were donated to a children’s charity in Iran.

He reaffirmed the embassy’s commitment to continuing its participation in charitable activities and strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

Mr. Gevorkyan expressed his hope that the Embassy of the Russian Federation will continue to take part in the upcoming editions of this charity bazaar in the years to come, further strengthening humanitarian cooperation and cultural friendship between the two nations.

Interview by Marzieh Rahmani