Sanctions cannot stop Iran from expanding ties with world

"Iran is fully prepared to develop trade and economic cooperation with Austria and other countries, and obstacles will never stop us," President Ebrahim Raeisi said in a meeting with the new Ambassador of Austria to Tehran Wolf Dietrich Heim to receive his credentials on Sunday.

Raeisi described the sanctions as illegal and oppressive while saying, "Although the sanctions are interrupting, they cannot hinder the development of Iran's trade and economic relations and cooperation with other countries."

The President stressed that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful, slamming the US and the European parties for violating their commitments under the JCPOA.

He further said that Iran is hosting a large number of Afghan refugees despite being under oppressive sanctions.

"Given the presence of millions of Afghan refugees in Iran, European countries must do their part, and Austria is expected to convey this to them," Raeisi underscored.

During the meeting, the new Austrian ambassador presented his credentials to Raeisi and pointed to his country's constructive relations with Iran, and said, "Austria seeks to expand cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of financing and economic exchanges."

Wolf Dietrich Heim added that his country could conclude some of its projects in Iran under sanctions.

He expressed his willingness to enhance the level of bilateral relations of his country with Iran within the approved frameworks.

He appreciated the action of the Islamic Republic of Iran in hosting Afghan refugees and said, "The Austrian government is fully aware of and appreciates Iran's humanitarian efforts and services to the refugees, especially in sensitive conditions."

