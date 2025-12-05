Iran in the past week: Key developments at home and abroad

In Iran, Friday marks the final day of the week — a natural point for reflecting on the major political, economic, and social events that shaped the country over the past seven days. This weekly roundup provides a concise overview of the key developments that defined Iran’s domestic landscape and its regional and international engagements.

Each section below is designed to be brief, sourced, and balanced — the essentials you need to understand what moved in Tehran and beyond over the past seven days.

IRGC Navy stages military drill in Persian Gulf

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy launched its two-day “Eghtedar” (Authority) drill in the Persian Gulf on Thursday.

According to IRGC officials, the exercise highlights the courage and defensive preparedness of Iran’s naval forces and reflects ongoing efforts to enhance deterrence and operational capability in the Persian Gulf.

Iran launches military drill in West Azarbaijan province

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a military exercise in West Azarbaijan province on Thursday, aiming to enhance the readiness of the province's Basij forces.

Iran hosts Sahand-2025 drill

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) hosted the Sahand-2025 joint anti-terrorism exercise with members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Iran’s East Azarbaijan province this week.

The deputy chief of Operations for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that more than 10 countries participated in the Sahand-2025 Joint Counter-Terrorism Exercise.

Iran, Russia, China pen joint letter to UN chief

In a joint letter to the UN Security Council president and the UN secretary-general, the ambassadors of Iran, Russia, and China stressed that all provisions of Resolution 2231 have expired as of October 18, 2025.

Pakistan-Iran-Turkey freight train to resume activity

Pakistan’s railways minister announced that the ECO freight train linking Islamabad, Tehran, and Istanbul will resume operations on December 31, emphasizing the country’s interest in expanding regional connectivity with Iran.

Shiraz hosts this year's Fajr International Film Festival

The 2025 edition of the the Fajr International Film Festival was held in Shiraz this week with the participation of foreign guests.

Iran issues ownership documents for Trio Persian Gulf islands

Iran this week formally issued land demarcation and ownership documents for the islands of Abu Musa, as well as the Greater and Lesser Tunbs in the Persian Gulf, asserting its sovereignty over the territories.

Iran holds high-level talks with Turkish, Saudi officials in Tehran

Iran this week hosted Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati in Tehran.

Bilateral relations and international issues were reviewd during the visit of the two foreign diplomats to Tehran/

Iran seizes foreign vessel carrying smuggled fuel

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has detained a foreign-flagged vessel carrying 350,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf, according to the commander of the IRGC’s Second Naval Zone.

Iran’s Army adds new naval base

Iran’s military integrated a new floating base into the Navy and also unveiled the rebuilt destroyer Sahand, months after the vessel sank during an accident in Bandar Abbas.

Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan ink deal on North-South Corridor

Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan have signed a new trilateral agreement in Baku to expand the western route of the International North–South Transport Corridor.

MNA