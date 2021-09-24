Biden adm. sends negative sign by keeping sanctions in place

The Biden administration has sent a “negative sign" by failing to lift economic sanctions and imposing new sanctions against Tehran, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told NBC News in Newy York on Thursday.

According to the NBC, Amirabdollahian said that Iran remains ready to return to nuclear talks “very soon” but President Joe Biden needed to back up his talk of diplomacy with concrete actions to show Iran that Washington is serious about restoring the JCPOA.

“They say, ‘We are ready to return to the fulfillment of our commitments.’ However, there is no action taken in order to show and prove the true will to the new Iranian administration, to the Iranian nation. And worse than that, simultaneously, they have managed to put on new sanctions,” Amirabdollahian said.

US President Joe Biden claimed at his address to the UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 21 that Washington seeks a return to the JCPOA, adding that his country is prepared to return to full compliance if Iran does the same.

In the past six rounds of the Vienna talks between Iran and the remaining JCPOA participants known as the P4+1, Iran has demanded the removal of all the illegal US sanctions, a demand that has fallen on the deaf ears so far.

Iran has also vowed that it will return to full compliance with the JCPOA if the US lifts the sanctions and the Western powers abide by their own share of commitments.

Meanwhile, the Iranian parliament approved a piece of legislation on Dec. 2, 2020, tasking the Iranian nuclear agency (AEOI) to suspend the Additional Protocol and limit IAEA access to its peaceful nuclear program while advancing the nuclear activities in a bid to make the Western powers force Washington to lift the anti-Iran sanctions and defend the Iranian nation's rights.

