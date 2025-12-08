No IAEA inspectors currently in Iran: nuclear chief

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, said the recent military aggression by the Zionist Israeli regime and the United States back in June on the country’s nuclear facilities caused no casualties and did not lead to any loss of personnel. He stressed that Iran’s nuclear industry “remains fully safe” and all staff “were protected.”

Responding to questions about individuals who were assassinated during the attack and were previously involved in nuclear-related work, Eslami clarified that the victims “were neither military personnel nor affiliated with the AEOI.”

He said they were full professors at Shahid Beheshti University who played key roles in academic and research projects. “These individuals had produced around 500 distinguished scientific papers, and the bloodthirsty Israeli regime assassinated them in their homes,” he added.

He elsewhere said that the IAEA plays no direct role in the sanctions. "The Agency has no direct role in the sanctions at all. Sanctions are mainly imposed by the United States."

He added that "We have about 50 joint national and international projects with the Agency, all of which are being implemented and followed up."

Talking about the state of reconstruction at the attacked sites, Eslami said the nuclear industry has not faltered in its duties or missions, and restoration efforts are proceeding.

In response to a question about the presence of IAEA inspectors, Eslami highlighted, “There are currently no inspectors in Iran.”

MNA