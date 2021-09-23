Tehran-Caracas to jointly confront US sanctions: Iran FM

According to the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry in the meeting that happened on Wednesday, the two foreign ministers emphasized the strong and close relationship between Iran and Venezuela

The Venezuelan foreign minister presented a report on the situation in his country and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its cooperation and assistance to Venezuela. Pelasencia said Venezuela’s economy is on track to recovery.

He added that Caracas is carefully and meticulously following relations with Iran and will use all capacities to cooperate and boost relations with the Islamic Republic.

The Venezuelan foreign minister said Iran-Venezuela relations showed that geographical distance cannot hinder cooperation between independent countries.

He also called for the expansion of economic and trade relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to US actions against his country, the Venezuelan foreign minister said that Washington’s plot to overthrow Venezuela’s revolution failed and that this sent a clear message to the whole world.

Amirabdollahian also said Iran considers Venezuela its friend and described the country’s popular resistance and national victories against its enemies as the golden page of Venezuela's contemporary history.

The Iranian foreign minister said all this showed that the will of the people is greater than the bullying powers and whatever Washington wants will not happen.

Iran’s foreign minister said Venezuela is of special geopolitical importance and this could be a ground for joint cooperation between the two sides.

Amirabdollahian emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has no limits on expanding relations with Venezuela. He said the two countries will continue their joint efforts to defeat the oppressive US sanctions.

Amirabdollahian said the only way forward is to resist and count on domestic capabilities.

He also announced Iran is ready for holding a joint commission with Venezuela in Tehran.